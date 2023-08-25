Montana soccer blanks Montana State Billings in Missoula to remain unbeaten

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies topped Division II Montana State Billings 4-0 in their home opener on Thursday as the Griz remain unbeaten to start the season.

After sweeping North Dakota and North Dakota State last week, UM came out firing in a game that was counted as an exhibition for the Yellowjackets.

Sydney Haustein got the scoring started in the 15th minute as she scored on a corner kick from Mia Parkhurst. Soon, Eliza Bentler added another goal in the 23rd minute off an assist by Skyleigh Thompson.

UM added one more goal before halftime as Riley O'Brien scored on a feed by Audrey Teague. Then in the second half, the Grizzlies tacked on one more as Abby Gearhart scored off of an assist by Bentler and Maysa Walters.

UM keeper Ashlyn Dvorak had two saves for the clean sheet. MSUB utilized two keepers in Clare Keenan and Tuva Sallvin who combined for five saves. UM had 16 shots compared to MSUB's nine.

The Grizzlies improved to 3-0-0 on the young season, and now they get set to turn around for a big home game on Sunday as they welcome Ohio State to Missoula.