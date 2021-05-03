Montana Griz men's basketball adds transfer guard from DePaul

MISSOULA — The Montana men's basketball team has added more depth to its backcourt.

UM announced the addition of 6-foot-4 guard Oscar Lopez Jr. on Monday afternoon. Lopez is a transfer guard from DePaul University.

Lopez, a native of Cypress, California, spent two years at DePaul. He played in 21 games as a true freshman in 2019-20. In 2020-21, he played in just four games, two in late December and two more in late February. In those four games, he averaged 8.8 points and 3.8 rebounds.

Lopez played high school basketball at Bishop Montgomery in California before finishing his career at Hillcrest Prep in Arizona.

Lopez will be the fourth incoming player for Montana this upcoming season. He will join Idaho transfer Scott Blakney, junior college transfer Lonnell Martin Jr. and incoming true freshman Jonathan Braggs out of Las Vegas.