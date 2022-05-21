Montana Griz men, women's basketball teams add transfers

MISSOULA — The Montana men's and women's basketball programs continued to fill out their rosters with some transfer news over the weekend.

The men's team has added 6-foot-3 guard Aanen Moody from Southern Utah and 6-3 guard Jonathan Brown from NAIA Central Methodist University in Missouri. Both players have two years of eligibility remaining. Both players made the announcements on their social media accounts.

Moody joins the program as a grad transfer after spending two seasons with Southern Utah along with a prior stop at North Dakota from 2017-20. The Dickinson, North Dakota native, scored 6.5 points and grabbed 2.2 rebounds per game last season for the Thunderbirds. He shot at a 43.5% clip from the field and 40.2% mark from deep.

Brown comes in as a junior for the Grizzlies. The native of London, England, scored 18.6 points and shot at a 45.7% rate from the field and 37.2% mark from 3-point range as a sophomore at Central Methodist. He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in 32 games played last season.

Brown joined Central Methodist after a previous stop at NCAA Division II school Fresno Pacific.

Moody and Brown's additions round out Montana's final two scholarships on its roster. For a full look at the rest of Montana's incoming roster and those who have transferred, click here.

The Lady Griz also made a splash with the addition of guard Gina Marxen from Idaho. Marxen, who announced her commitment via Twitter, was the Big Sky Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018-19 and an all-conference player in 2019-20 and 2020-21 before sitting out last season. In her most recent season, the Sammamish, Washington native played in and started 20 games for Idaho and averaged 12.5 points, 4.6 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game for the Vandals. She shot the ball at a 36% clip from the field and 33.6% rate from deep.

The Lady Griz recently announced that guard Sammy Fatkin would be the lone senior returning from last year's team. Marxen joins mid-season transfer Keeli Burton-Oliver as the two transfers on UM's roster so far this upcoming season.

