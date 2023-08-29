Montana football Week 1 press conference with Bobby Hauck, Garrett Graves, Chris Walker

MISSOULA — It's officially game week in Missoula as the Montana Grizzlies get set to host the Butler Bulldogs on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium. Kickoff is slated for noon.

The Grizzlies held their first weekly press conference on Monday, an event that will reoccur throughout the season. Head coach Bobby Hauck, senior left tackle Chris Walker and senior safety Garrett Graves all addressed the media ahead of UM's game against Butler.

At the press conference, those in attendance talked about Montana's quarterback situation and also broke down Butler and getting back into the swing of games and the upcoming fall.

Check out the full press conference in the video above.

