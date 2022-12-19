Montana backup quarterback Daniel Britt announces entry into transfer portal

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies are losing a quarterback to the transfer portal.

UM redshirt freshman quarterback Daniel Britt, the team's backup, announced on social media on Monday afternoon that he is entering the transfer portal. ABC/FOX Montana first reported the news before Britt's announcement.

"Thank you Montana for the opportunity," Britt wrote on social media. "I am officially in the transfer portal with 3 years (of) eligibility left."

Britt, a Las Vegas, Nevada, native, served as UM's primary backup at QB during the latter half of the season behind starter Lucas Johnson. Britt, who stands at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, completed 30 of 44 passes for 323 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions on the season. He also ran for 189 yards and one score.

Britt didn't see much game action until late in the season when he supplanted Kris Brown as the team's backup. After Johnson was injured against Sacramento State on Oct. 22, Brown served as the team's QB the rest of the way against the Hornets and started the following game against Weber State.

Johnson eventually returned but left UM's game against Eastern Washington before halftime on Nov. 12, and Britt filled in the rest of the way for the first time as the team's true backup. Britt would go on to see action the following week against Montana State when Johnson was injured against the Bobcats, and again when Johnson was forced to leave UM's second-round FCS playoff game against North Dakota State with a knee injury.

Britt completed 12 of 20 passes against the Bison for 108 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. The Grizzlies lost the game 49-26, ending their season at 8-5.

With Johnson's eligibility expired and Britt's entry into the transfer portal, Brown, a redshirt sophomore, walk-on AJ Abbott, a redshirt freshman, and Kaden Huot, a freshman, are the remaining quarterbacks on Montana's current roster. Hawaii QB Keali Ah Yat — the son of Griz Hall of Famer Brian Ah Yat — and Kalispell Glacier QB Gage Sliter are the two known QB commits for UM heading into Wednesday's signing day.