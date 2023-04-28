Missoula Hellgate's Connor Dick commits to Montana Grizzlies men's basketball program

MISSOULA — Connor Dick is staying home.

The Missoula Hellgate senior announced via social media on Friday afternoon that he will head right down the road from Hellgate and continue his college basketball career for his hometown Montana Grizzlies men's basketball program.

I’m beyond excited to announce that next year, I’ll be staying home.Thank you to my family, coaches, teammates and friends for helping me get to this point. I’m grateful to the University for providing this incredible opportunity and for believing in me. Go Griz! pic.twitter.com/4wUMR10geJ — Connor J Dick (@ConnorDick9) April 28, 2023

Dick will be a walk on for the Griz this coming season.

Dick just capped off a senior season to remember at Hellgate. The 6-foot-4 wing led the Knights to the Class AA state championship this past March, their first outright title since 2013.

Dick scored 28 points as Hellgate topped Billings West to be crowned state champions.

The senior's college commitment is the cherry on top of a high school basketball career that began with adversity, and ended at the pinnacle of the sport. Dick suffered a grueling leg injury in the summer between his freshman and sophomore seasons that required 13 months of recovery.

After rehabbing and missing his entire sophomore season of sports, Dick returned and was a two-year starter and leader for the Knights on the basketball team. He also quarterbacked the football team as a junior and senior.

In his senior campaign, Dick averaged 15.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals in 18 regular season games.

Dick's addition to the Grizzlies basketball team will also have a legacy factor included with it. Dick's father, Ryan, played for Montana from 1994-98. His sister, Lauren, also just completed her first year with the Montana Lady Griz.