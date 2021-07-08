Helena High's Kaden Huot announces commitment to Montana Griz football

HELENA — Shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday, Kaden Huot announced he would be committing to play football for the University of Montana Grizzlies.

Huot, a quarterback, made the announcement via Twitter and confirmed his decision with MTN Sports via phone call.

Very excited to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB! Thank you for this incredible opportunity. I’d like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates who have supported me through the years.Go Griz 🐻🏈 #Committed #RTD #GoGriz @Coach_Hauck @coach_rosy pic.twitter.com/yILcpgEz1p — Kaden Huot (@HuotKaden) July 8, 2021

According to recruiting tabulator and website 247Sports, Huot is considered the top in-state recruit in Montana. A three-star prospect at Helena High, Huot is listed at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.

Huot, an incoming senior for the Helena High Bengals, completed 58% of his passes in his junior campaign, logging 1,571 yards, 21 touchdowns and 5 interceptions in seven games according to MaxPreps. While under center at quarterback, Huot wasn't afraid to tuck the ball and run either, recording an average of 3.6 yards per carry across 47 attempts.

Huot has been a two-year starter at QB for Helena High. In 2019 as a sophomore, Huot passed for 1,799 yards and 11 touchdowns to seven interceptions while completing 56% of his passes.

Huot is the third known commitment to the Grizzlies' 2022 class. Huot will join fellow Helena High Bengals Marcus and Zac Evans in Missoula in the fall of 2022. Like Huot, Marcus is also an incoming senior for the Bengals. The duo joins Sam Alford of Park City, Utah, as the other known Grizzly commit for 2022.