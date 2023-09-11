Griz sports roundup: Volleyball picks up a pair of wins; Football improves to 2-0

MISSOULA — Another week is in the books for the University of Montana athletics department. Here's a look back at the week that was at UM.

Football improved to 2-0 on the season as the Grizzlies defeated the Utah Tech Trailblazers 43-13 in their first road test of the season this past Saturday.

The running game was sharp for the Grizzlies as Nick Ostmo made his triumphant return with 118 rushing yards and two scores. Eli Gillman added 78 yards on the ground and two more touchdowns.

Clifton McDowell got the start at quarterback and went 7 for 10 for 94 yards while Sam Vidlak saw time in the second half and went 6 for 9 for 41 yards and one touchdown. Montana led 36-0 at halftime and cruised the rest of the way from there.

Montana's defense was sharp as well, as the Grizzlies forced four turnovers and had a pair of sacks. Trevin Gradney had an interception on the third play of the game that set the tone for Montana, while Nash Fouch and TraJon Cotton each had picks as well. Gradney also forced a fumble that was recovered by Ryan Tirrell.

Volleyball also had a successful weekend in their third non-conference tournament of the season.

The Grizzlies went 2-1 on the weekend with wins over Green Bay and New Mexico at the UND Classic in Grand Forks, North Dakota, marking it their most successful weekend so far in what's been a rugged non-conference schedule.

Against Green Bay last Thursday, UM won 3-1, as Paige Clark led the way with 15 kills for the Griz. Carly Anderson had five aces while Catie Semadeni and Madi Chuhlantseff each had five blocks. Alexis Batezel had 25 digs and Anderson led the way for UM in assists with 39.

The Griz followed that win up with a 3-1 win over New Mexico of the Mountain West on Friday. Clark again led the team with kills with 17 while Clark and Sarah Ashley led the team with four aces each. Ellie Scherffius had six blocks, while Batezel again led the team in digs with 18 and Anderson led the way in assists with 35.

The Grizzlies lost to North Dakota 3-2 on Saturday to wrap up the tournament. Montana is now 3-6 on the season.

Soccer was dealt its first setbacks of the season this past week, as the Grizzlies fell at home to both Colorado State (5-0-1) and Georgia Southern (5-2). Both losses were 1-0 defeats.

Griz freshman goalkeeper Ashlyn Dvorak had seven saves against CSU and six saves against Georgia Southern. UM dropped to 5-2-1 on the season.

Up next

The Griz football team is back in Missoula on Saturday for their third game of the season as UM hosts two-time reigning NCAA Division II national champ Ferris State on Saturday at 6 p.m. at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

The soccer team is also home on Thursday when they host Miami (Ohio) at 5 p.m. They then hit the road on Sunday to take on Oregon State at 1 p.m.

Griz volleyball is slated for one more non-conference tournament before the start of Big Sky Conference play. UM will head to Boise, Idaho for the Boise State Classic where they'll take on South Dakota State on Thursday, Loyola Marymount on Friday and Boise State on Saturday.

The men's and women's cross country teams are also back in action on Friday when they host the UM Invitational in Missoula.