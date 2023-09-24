FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Northern Arizona 28, No. 13 Montana 14

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Montana dropped its Big Sky Conference opener Saturday 28-14 at previously winless Northern Arizona.

Montana struggled offensively for much of the day, achieving only 12 first downs, rushing for just 31 yards and surrendering five quarterback sacks. A blocked punt my NAU's Dustin Reynolds in the first quarter led to a 24-yard touchdown pass from freshman QB Adam Demante to Hendrix Johnson and set the tone for the Lumberjacks.

The Grizzlies pulled within 21-14 on a 24-yard touchdown run by Xavier Harris before halftime, but those were the last points the Grizzlies scored. Vidlak completed 23 of 37 passes for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception. The Lumberjacks survived despite coughing up two turnovers and being called for 10 penalties.

Montana (3-1, 0-1 Big Sky) returns to Missoula next week for homecoming when they host Idaho State. The Grizzlies are 48-14 all-time against Idaho State, including a 32-2 record at home. Montana has beaten the Bengals in 14 consecutive matchups.

