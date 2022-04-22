Former Gatorade Player of the Year Gabe Sulser transferring from Montana football team

MISSOULA — One of the most popular football players in recent Montana history is leaving Missoula.

Gabe Sulser, a slot receiver for the Montana Grizzlies, has entered the transfer portal after spending four seasons with UM. Skyline Sports first reported the news on Thursday evening. UM confirmed with MTN Sports that Sulser is no longer on the roster.

Sulser also confirmed the news with MTN Sports and said that he is leaving the program as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.

"Very thankful for my friends and teammates and all the relationships I made. Those will certainly last a lifetime," Sulser told MTN Sports. "Thankful for all the memories. (It's) one of those deals where it's time for a fresh start and (I'm) looking forward to a new chapter."

Sulser, a Billings native and Senior High grad, was the 2017 Montana Gatorade Player of the Year which capped off one of the most decorated prep football careers the Treasure State has seen. Sulser helped lead the Broncs to back-to-back Class AA state football titles and undefeated seasons in 2016 and 2017. Sulser, who played varsity right away at Senior, scored 80 touchdowns for the Broncs during his career and rewrote a number of 11-Man records including touchdown receptions (50), receiving yards (4,007), and pass receptions (261). He was named all-state all four years in his high school career.

Sulser was one of Montana's most highly-touted football recruits coming out of high school in the Class of 2018, and he chose the Grizzlies over offers from the likes of Montana State, North Dakota State and a preferred walk-on offer from Washington.

Sulser made an impact right away at UM in 2018 as a true freshman where he caught nine passes for 114 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for 133 yards and another score. His first college touch was a 53-yard touchdown run against Sacramento State on Sept. 29, 2018.

Sulser ran into his fair share of injuries at UM, including a torn right ACL in 2019 that ended his season halfway through the campaign. After bouncing back in a big way in UM's two spring games in early 2021, Sulser again tore the same ACL in UM's fourth game of the year against Eastern Washington on Oct. 2, 2021.

Sulser, who will graduate in May with a degree in finance, said he is looking at his grad school options with the intent to play football with his remaining eligibility. He finishes his Griz career with 35 catches for 414 yards and five scores. He added 11 rushing attempts for 165 yards and one more touchdown.