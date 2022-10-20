Draya Wacker to miss upcoming season for Montana Lady Griz

MISSOULA — The Montana Lady Griz program announced on Thursday afternoon that true freshman Draya Wacker will miss the upcoming season.

Wacker, a freshman from Melstone, sustained a left knee injury in practice last month, according to a media release. The school announced that Wacker underwent surgery at the end of September.

“We’re sad and devastated for Draya,” said second-year Lady Griz coach Brian Holsinger in a media release. “She was showing flashes of being her old self and really playing well. This is one step in her journey. We preach about going through hard times and persevering through hard times, and at the end of it, you’ll be better. Draya will be better.”

Wacker finished her prep career with the Broncs as one of the most decorated basketball players ever, having scored 2,300 career points, good for fourth all-time in state history.

Wacker sustained an ACL injury to her right knee in her junior season but was back to compete in her senior year.

