Cameron Parker's late free throws lift Montana past rival Eastern Washington

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies men's basketball team is making a habit of close games. And in 2021-22, fortune has favored the Grizzlies for the majority of Big Sky Conference play.

That theme was evident again on Saturday night in Dahlberg Arena in front of 3,882 fans, as Cameron Parker knocked down a pair of free throws with 3.1 seconds left to lift UM past rival Eastern Washington, 61-59. EWU got the ball in play but was unable to get a shot off before the buzzer as the Grizzlies sealed the win.

The Grizzlies (15-6, 8-2 Big Sky Conference play) get the regular-season sweep of the Eagles (11-10, 5-5) after UM topped EWU 90-78 back on Jan. 6.

Josh Bannan led the way for UM with 21 points and nine rebounds while Robby Beasley III added 12 points and Brandon Whitney poured in 10 as the Grizzlies won their fourth straight game and eighth in their last nine contests.

