Cam Humphrey to open the season as Montana's starting quarterback

MISSOULA — Cam Humphrey is officially QB1 to start the season.

During his media availability on Monday, Montana coach Bobby Hauck said that Humphrey will get the nod and be the team's starting quarterback in their season opener on Sept. 4 at Washington.

"I think all of our quarterbacks have ability and the thing with Cam in terms of his development is consistency day in and day out," Hauck said. "I think he's done a really good job with that part. That's what we're looking for."

The move was one most expected as Humphrey started both of Montana's games in the spring. Coming into fall camp, Hauck said Humphrey was the "front-runner" for the job as he competed for starting reps with redshirt freshman Kris Brown who also flashed his talent potential in the spring and in camp.

Getting the starting job in the opener is a long time coming for Humphrey, a redshirt senior out of Issaquah, Washington. Humphrey began his career at Boise State in 2016 where he redshirted, but moved on to Saddleback Community College in 2017 before joining UM in 2018. He started three games in 2019 when Dalton Sneed went out with injury, and was the heir apparent for the job in 2020 before the season was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, Humphrey has started five games for the Grizzlies including the two in the spring. He's completed 114 of 185 passes for 13 touchdowns and three interceptions and has racked up 1,474 yards through the air. On the ground, Humphrey has carried the ball 40 times in his Griz career for 107 yards and one score.

Hauck said that competition between Humphrey and Brown ultimately makes both players better.

"I think that always helps," Hauck said. "We want to certainly always have that and quarterback is no different than anything else but we always want that. You've got to have guys that can play on your roster, not just the first-line group."