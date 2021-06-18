Zach Venemon saying goodbye to the Glacier Twins after six years

WHITEFISH — One of the greatest things about sports is that every athlete, and every team is unique. No season or story is alike. Zach Venemon is going into his Sophmore year at Valley City college and his last season with the Glacier Twins. As he is beginning his second chapter he is now saying goodbye to his first. Zach has been playing for the Glacier Twins for over six years, coach Kevin Slaybaugh jokes that he is pretty much family now. However he is about to leave the nest as his time with his Glacier family is coming to an end.



Zach said "It is weird , I've been playing since I was two years old and been around this field and around these guys and coaches since I was six years old. So it's kind of surreal. It's gonna be crazy to leave finally after all these years." Coach of the Glacier Twins Kevin Slaybaugh said "It's kind of a neat deal because I get to see him grow up, I coached his older brothers, when they were in, Babe Ruth and he was just a little tiny guy running around. So I've seen his growth from time he was a little guy until now." From 12 years old to 18 Zach has grown on the diamond and off but this college sophomore is getting ready to turn from his first chapter to his second - all though it sounds like he will never leave it for good. "I'll be back around here a lot though. Open the young kids and seeing all the coaches and stuff and seeing how they progress." Zach had an outstanding freshman year, with a 3.0 ERA and .509 Slugging Percentage. Coach Kevin Slaybaugh said he could not be prouder of Zach's versatility at the collegiate level. "Yeah, he's like one of my kids, it's amazing how well he's done, he was recruited as a catcher. And when he got there, he's turned into more of a pitcher outfielder, so he's had a lot of success so far as a freshman." The Glacier Twins record is currently 22 and 8 and Zach says he hopes to continue this momentum for the rest of the season.