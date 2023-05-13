State-bound Belgrade baseball finishes regular season with dominant 18-8 win over East Helena

BELGRADE — It was an under-the-lights regular season finale at Medina field although it’s an away game for the Panthers. Due to lone peak’s field not being ready, they hosted Belgrade at their own field.

It was the Panthers on the board first. There were three runs scored in the bottom of the first for Belgrade with two coming from Jayden Jacksha and Brody Jacksha, who were batted in by Cam Euland who made it to first.

The skies cleared up in the second, and things seemed up for the Vigilantes.

They scored eight runs in the top of the second. With one coming from Eli Fox and Tucker Petty brought in another for East Helena.

The Panthers knew they had to respond big, and that they did. They scored seven runs in the bottom of the second.

A major highlight coming from Gage Banks batting in Keenan Kraft and Gideon Green off his hit.

It was all Belgrade from there; the Vigilantes wouldn’t score again despite the huge second inning.

Panthers mercy East Helena in the sixth inning, winning 18-8.

Manager Joel Barnett was proud of his team ending on a strong note, but knows they cannot let up that many runs in the beginning of the game going forward into state.

“We got to be better defensively; that’s how we dug ourselves that hole," he said. "I know our lineups going to string hits together. It’s a real scary lineup. We’re going to run the bases well, and we’re going to bunt well. So, we just got to stop digging ourselves a whole defensively.”

“That’s just who we are, and who we’re going to continue to be: super aggressive all the time," Barnett said about his team's tenacity. "I can live with them being aggressive. That’s what we really need to have happen.”

The Panthers have locked up that number one seed in the east going into state next week, they face Hamilton in Butte for their first-round match up.