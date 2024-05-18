State baseball: Mason Arlington pitches no-hitter as Florence tops Belgrade, advances to title game

MISSOULA — The semifinal round of the state baseball tournament got underway Friday evening at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field in Missoula with four teams vying for a shot at Saturday's title game.

Florence punched the first ticket with a 8-0 win over Belgrade. Butte and Hamilton would play in the night cap for the final spot.

Florence 8, Belgrade 0

Florence pitched Mason Arlington gave the performance of the state baseball tournament so far as the Falcon southpaw threw a no-hitter in an 8-0 victory over Belgrade to secure a spot in the state championship game.

The lone blemish on Arlington's outing was a first-inning walk.

"After the first kid got on base I was like, 'This can't happen again,'" Arlington said.

And it didn't.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Florence's Mason Arlington, left, is celebrated by teammates Caleb Katen (16) and Drew Wagner (2) after pitching a no-hitter against Belgrade in the state baseball semifinals on Friday, May 17, 2024.

Behind his fastball and curveball, the junior racked up 14 strikeouts, including punching out the side in both the second and third innings as he settled in, found his groove and made it feel like a special performance was coming. Arlington even noted he hadn't pitched in the last three weeks before last weekend due to some arm problems.

"I was a little nervous at the start but like all things you have to get over that," Arlington said. "I put trust in my teammates and I knew they'd have my back. I had to do what they wanted to do and I ended up doing better than I thought I was going to do."

Offensively, Florence was rolling early, similar to its quarterfinal win over Eureka on Thursday. Chase Wagner tripled home a run and later scored on an error to make it 2-0 Falcons in the first.

Wes Potter would score on a wild pitch in the second inning to make it 3-0 Falcons, then Drew Wagner hit a deep shot that the left fielder initially caught before slamming into the wall and dropping the ball, which brought home another run for Florence to take a 4-0 lead after two innings.

It became a pitcher's duel from there between Arlington and Belgrade's Landon Wanders, as the latter also settled in. But as Arlington continued to deal and Florence's defense stayed strong, the offense padded the lead in the final innings.

Levi Winters hit an RBI triple in the sixth inning and in the seventh the Falcons added a two-run triple from Jake Roth to give the Falcons plenty of breathing room heading into the final frame, where Arlington got a pop up to the catcher before fanning the final two batters to seal the no-hitter.

"I'm just beyond blessed to have God with me right now," said Arlington, who said he got close twice to no-hitters before Friday. "It's great. I'm fortunate enough to have my catcher (Roth) back there today. He's been with me throughout every single game I've pitched the last four years so we have a great connection and I was like, we had to get this done.

"It means everything. I'm blessed to be here and beyond thankful to be on this team."

The Falcons now await the winner of Butte and Hamilton for their opponent for Saturday's championship, which will begin at 6:30 p.m. Belgrade will play Columbia Falls in a loser-out game at 10 a.m. on Saturday.