State baseball: Florence tops Butte in walk-off fashion, advances to semifinals

BUTTE — The inaugural high school state baseball tournament opened at 3 Legends Stadium in Butte on Thursday.

Eight teams converged at Copper Mountain Park to begin determining who will become Montana's first-ever sanctioned high school baseball champion.

The four winning teams will advance to tomorrow's semifinals while the losers will fall into loser-out games. Following is a roundup of Thursday's action:

Florence-Carlton 6, Butte 5 (8 innings)

On paper, this was a Florence team hailing from a Class B school staring down a Bulldogs team fielded from a AA school loaded with players who had been part of American Legion district, state and regional titles last summer. The Falcons didn't blink.

Isaac Bates notched a walk-off RBI to end a game that extended to eight innings, and Florence punched a ticket to Friday's semifinals with a 6-5 victory that stunned Butte.

The Bulldogs scored in the top of the first inning after Cayde Stajcar attempted to steal second base and an errant throw allowed him to eventually steal home. Florence's Patrick Duchein then hit in a sac fly in the bottom of the first to tie the game, built a 3-1 lead after three innings and eventually led 5-2 at the end of four.

Stajcar hit an RBI single in the top of the fifth to pull the Bulldogs within two and Butte managed to get the tying runs in the seventh — Anthony Knott and Stajcar both with RBI doubles — to force the eighth inning. Duchein came in as relief pitcher and held Butte scoreless in the top of the eighth, setting the stage for Bates' winning hit.

Bates led Florence with a pair of RBIs on two hits and also had three stolen bases. Drew Wagner and Jake Roth also had RBIs for the Falcons. Sean Ossello, Zach Tierney and Alex Jorgensen notched RBIs for Butte. Knott had three stolen bases and Stajcar had four.