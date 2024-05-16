State baseball: Belgrade walks off against Whitefish; Florence overcomes Eureka in opening round

MISSOULA — The first round of the second state baseball tournament in Montana history got underway Thursday in Missoula at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field. Eight teams entered the tournament, which will run through Saturday.

The first pair of games featured Belgrade beating Whitefish 8-7 while Florence defeated Eureka 11-7. Reigning state champion Polson will take on Butte while Hamilton and Columbia Falls will clash in the opening round later Thursday.

PHOTOS: FIRST ROUND ACTION AT THE STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Belgrade 8, Whitefish 7, 8 innings

Brayton Van Dyken's bunt with the bases loaded proved to be the difference as the Belgrade Panthers rallied to defeat the Whitefish Bulldogs 8-7 in extra innings.

With the game tied 5-5 after seven, Whitefish jumped out fast in the top half of the eighth. Tait Orme drove in Calvin Eisenbarth on a single to make it 6-5, and Michael Miller's sacrifice fly to bring home CJ Thew made it a two-run advantage for the Bulldogs heading into the bottom half.

But Belgrade was able to respond the entire game and the final frame was no different. Mason Zimmer and Andrew Hazen started the inning off with singles, and Ryas Olson cashed in the runners with a single that tied the game after an error in the outfield allowed time for the second runner to score.

Quickly Belgrade loaded up the bases with just one out in the inning and Van Dyken sealed the deal with a perfectly placed bunt that brought home the winning run that was impossible for Whitefish to field in time.

Van Dyken finished the game with a pair of RBIs, went 2 for 4 at the plate and also scored a run.

Whitefish started the game with a 2-0 lead as Avery Caton singled home Christian Schwaderer who tripled to start the inning, then Reyd Hobart hit a sacrifice fly to bring home another run.

The Panthers showcased their mettle from there, as Zimmer would drive in Gage Banks in the bottom half as Belgrade responded.

Keenan Kraft tied it in the bottom of the third by driving in Olson. The teams would go back and forth from there, until Whitefish again took a 5-4 lead in the top of the sixth when Calvin Eisenbarth stole home. But in the bottom of the seventh, again Belgrade came up clutch as Kraft doubled and Banks drove him home to tie it and force the extra inning.

Banks picked up the win on the mound for the Panthers as well. Belgrade will take on Florence in the semifinal round on Friday at 4 p.m. Whitefish will take on Eureka in a loser-out contest at 11 a.m. on Friday.

Florence 11, Eureka 7

The Florence Falcons held off a stingy Eureka Lions squad, 11-7, to secure the second semifinal spot of the tournament.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Florence defeated Eureka in the first round of the state baseball tournament at Ogren Park at Allegiance Field in Missoula on May 16, 2024.

Eureka jumped out and led 2-0 after the top of the first inning, but Florence responded thanks to a two-RBI single from Wes Potter to tie it 2-2 after one. In the second inning, the Falcons blew the doors open with a five-run outburst, highlighted by a bases-clearing double from Isaiah Testerman.

The Lions chipped away from there as Florence's bats went quiet and Eureka found a groove. Tyce Van Orden and Tristan Butts drove in runs in the fifth inning to get Eureka within 8-6, then the Lions made it a one-run game in the top of the sixth inning when Butts hit a sacrifice fly that drove in Tristan Libby.

But in the bottom half, Florence found its offense again and scored three more runs to make it 11-7, as Mason Arlington hit an inside-the-park home run that scored him and another runner to give the Falcons breathing room.

Then in the top of the seventh inning, Jake Roth closed the show on the mound for Florence as he struck out the side to seal the win.

Trapper Oster earned the win on the mound for Florence. The Falcons will take on Belgrade in the semifinal round on Friday while Eureka will battle Whitefish in a loser-out contest.

This story will be updated