State AA Legion: Helena Senators, Kalispell Lakers win on Saturday

GREAT FALLS — The Helena Senators gutted out a 5-4 win over the Billings Scarlets behind a complete game from pitcher Cy Miller.

Helena had lost to the Billings Royals on a walk off hit on Friday night but bounced back with another down to the wire finish. Miller threw 106 pitches and struck out five batters, including the final out of the game in the bottom of the 7th inning.

The Senators will face the Kalispell Lakers at 11 a.m. on Saturday, with the winner advancing to face the Billings Royals for the Class AA Legion State championship.

KALISPELL LAKERS 8, BILLINGS ROYALS 5

The Kalispell Lakers snapped the Billings Royals’ win streak at 22 games with an 8-5 victory on Saturday at the State AA Legion baseball tournament.

Kael Willis launched a three run home run in the third inning to give Kalispell a 4-2 lead. It was the first home run of the tournament for any team.

The Royals would come back to tie the game at 4 in the third inning, before the Lakers would go ahead for good with three runs in the fifth inning, including another RBI from Willis who finished with five total.

Since it was the Billings Royals’ first of the tournament, they automatically advance to the championship game and will face the winner of Helena and Kalispell who play each other at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

The championship game is set for 45 minutes following the finish of the 11 a.m. contest. The state champion will advance to the Northwest Regional tournament in Gillette, Wyoming.

