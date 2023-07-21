Senators, Bandits and Outlaws join Miners in winners bracket after first round of South A divisional

No. 4 Helena Reps vs. No. 5 Dillon Cubs

The Reps beat the Cubs 8-1 in the first match up of the first round.

Walker DesRosier and Jack Taylor from Helena led their teams with runs, reaching scoring three apiece. Connor Devine had the other two runs for their team.

The Reps’ Matt Goleman and Eli Peterson each led their team in runners batted in with two apiece. Tyler Beaver pitched the entire game for Helena, allowing six hits and one run.

Kale Konen had the sole run of the game in the top of the first for Dillon. He was batted in by Trenton Moreni.

Helena plays the one seeded Butte Miners on Friday at 2 p.m. The Cubs fall into the losers bracket and will play on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

#2 Belgrade Bandits vs. #7 Anaconda A’s

The Bandits beat the A’s 8-0 in the second match up of the day.

Six Bandits scored, Keenan Kraft and Diego Casas leading their team with two apiece. Ryas Olson, Aidan Kulbeck, Hayden Robson and Collin Delph all added one run each.

Olson lead the team in runners batted in with three, and Casas had two.

Cale Livergood pitched for Belgrade, only allowing two hits and one walk the entire game.

The Bandits will play the XXX at 5 p.m. tomorrow. The A’s fall into the loser’s bracket and play at 11 a.m. tomorrow.

#3 Gallatin Valley Outlaws vs. #5 Bozeman Bucks ‘A’

The Outlaws beat the Bucks 'A' in the final match up of the first day.

Josh Majors led the Outlaws in scoring with two runs. Brody Ayers led the game with runners batted in at three.

Van Shockley led the Bucks with two runs and Braedan Matthews added the third.

The Outlaws will play the Bandits at 5 p.m. tomorrow. The Bucks 'A' falls into the loser’s bracket and play at 11 a.m. tomorrow.