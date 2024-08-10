More strong pitching helps lift Billings Scarlets into Class AA Northwest Regional title round

BILLINGS — The Billings Scarlets are two wins away from a berth in the American Legion baseball World Series.

Thanks to a solid pitching effort from Nolan Berkram and continued offensive production, the Scarlets took care of Anchorage, Alaska, 12-1 in a loser-out game Saturday at Dehler Park to advance to Sunday's championship round.

The Scarlets are vying to become the first Region 7 champion from Montana since Billings Post 4 did it in 1962 and advance to the World Series in Shelby, N.C., Aug. 15-20.

Berkram, a right-hander, worked around some threatening moments but was otherwise strong on the mound for the Scarlets. He allowed two hits in five innings, struck out four and walked four.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports The Billings Scarlets' Nate McDonald swings during a game against Anchorage, Alaska, at the Class AA American Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024.

His only earned run came in the bottom of the first when he issued a bases-loaded walk to Alaska's Kolby Jensen, but that was the extent of the damage. It could have been worse, as Alaska had the bases loaded with nobody out in that inning.

Offensively, Nate McDonald tripled and homered for the Scarlets, who scored in every inning. A four-run fifth helped end the game early due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Kyler Northrop was on base four times, drove in a run and scored on three occassions. Cody Collis, Brady Randall and Jakob Wilcox all had two RBIs for the Scarlets.

The Scarlets have scored 27 runs in their past three games at regionals after suffering a shutout loss to Fort Collins, Colo., in Wednesday's opening round.

Billings will return to the Dehler diamond for another do-or-die game in Sunday at 1 p.m against Eugene, Ore., which defeated Fort Collins 2-1 in eight innings later Saturday to remain unbeaten in the tournament.

The Scarlets will need to beat Eugene twice on Sunday to win the regional championship and clinch a World Series berth.

Below is the updated tournament schedule:

2024 Class AA Northwest Regional tournament

at Pirtz Field and Dehler Park, Billings

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1: Eugene, Ore., 3, Cheyenne, Wyo., 2

Game 2: Anchorage, Alaska, 8, Pocatello, Idaho, 5

Game 3: Bellevue, Wash., 3, Missoula 0

Game 4: Fort Collins, Colo., 1, Billings Scarlets 0

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5: Cheyenne, Wyo., 8, Missoula 2, loser out

Game 6: Billings Scarlets 8, Pocatello, Idaho, 0, loser out

Game 7: Eugene, Ore., 9, Bellevue, Wash., 4, second round

Game 8: Anchorage, Alaska, 6, Fort Collins, Colo., 3, second round

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9: Billings Scarlets 7, Bellevue, Wash., 2, loser out

Game 10: Fort Collins, Colo., 8, Cheyenne, Wyo., 5, loser out

Game 11: Eugene, Ore., 17, Anchorage, Alaska, 7, undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12: Billings Scarlets 12, Anchorage, Alaska, 1, loser out

Game 13: Eugene, Ore., 2, Fort Collins, Colo., 1 (8 innings), loser out

Sunday, Aug. 11

Game 14: Billings Scarlets vs. Eugene, Ore., 1 p.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

