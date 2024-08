2024 Class A American Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament pairings

American Legion baseball

2024 Class A Northwest Regional tournament

at Roseburg, Ore.

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1: Gallatin Valley vs. Post 47, Utah, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Minico, Idaho, vs. Ridgeline, Utah, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Eagle River, Alaska, vs. Central Point, Ore., 4 p.m.

Game 4: Glacier vs. Randol's Crowns, Ore., 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m., second round

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m., second round

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship, 45 minutes after Game 14 (if necessary)

Note 1: Pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye for Game 14.