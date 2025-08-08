Missoula Mavericks bow out at Class AA Northwest Regional tournament

BILLINGS — BILLINGS — The state champion Missoula Mavericks fell 10-1 to Portland, Ore., on Friday and were eliminated from the Class AA American Legion Northwest Regional tournament at Dehler Park.

WATCH FRIDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS:

Missoula eliminated on Day 3 of Class AA Northwest Regional

Connor Parry struck out nine through seven innings to help keep Portland's tourney hopes alive. Missoula, making its second straight regional appearance with consecutive Montana/Alberta state championships, saw its season come to a close.

Portland jumped out to a 2-0 lead after one inning but hung five runs on the board in the top of the second inning, punctuated by a mammoth three-run home run by Carter Stewart that landed in the right field parking lot.

Portland eliminated the Billings Royals Thursday afternoon with a 14-11 win.

