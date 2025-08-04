2025 Class AA Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament scores and pairings

The 2025 Class AA Legion Northwest Regional baseball tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday in Billings. The Missoula Mavericks and Billings Royals are representing Montana at the tournament.
Below are the tournament pairings. Scores will be updated as the tournament continues. Games 2, 4, 6 and 7 will begin roughly 45 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding game.
2025 Class AA Northwest Regional tournament
Aug. 6-10
at Billings
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6
Game 1: Anchorage, Alaska, vs. Gillette, Wyo., 9:30 a.m., first round
Game 2: Yakima, Wash., vs. Portland, Ore., first round
Game 3: Fort Collins, Colo., vs. Missoula, 4 p.m., first round
Game 4: Idaho Falls, Idaho, vs. Billings Royals, first round
THURSDAY, AUG. 7
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m., second round
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, second round
FRIDAY, AUG. 8
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal
SATURDAY, AUG. 9
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m., semifinal/loser out
SUNDAY, AUG. 10
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship
Game 15: Second championship (if necessary)
NOTE: Pairings for Games 12 and13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye for Game 14.