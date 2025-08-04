2025 Class AA Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament scores and pairings

The 2025 Class AA Legion Northwest Regional baseball tournament will be held Wednesday through Sunday in Billings. The Missoula Mavericks and Billings Royals are representing Montana at the tournament.

Below are the tournament pairings. Scores will be updated as the tournament continues. Games 2, 4, 6 and 7 will begin roughly 45 minutes after the conclusion of the preceding game.

2025 Class AA Northwest Regional tournament

Aug. 6-10

at Billings

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 6

Game 1: Anchorage, Alaska, vs. Gillette, Wyo., 9:30 a.m., first round

Game 2: Yakima, Wash., vs. Portland, Ore., first round

Game 3: Fort Collins, Colo., vs. Missoula, 4 p.m., first round

Game 4: Idaho Falls, Idaho, vs. Billings Royals, first round

THURSDAY, AUG. 7

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m., second round

Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, second round

FRIDAY, AUG. 8

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 9:30 a.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

SATURDAY, AUG. 9

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 7 p.m., semifinal/loser out

SUNDAY, AUG. 10

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship (if necessary)

NOTE: Pairings for Games 12 and13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye for Game 14.

