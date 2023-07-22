Miners, Bandits advance in South A Districts, will face off in third round on Saturday

THREE FORKS — In the second day of play at the South A district tournament, the teams that remained undefeated in the winner's bracket and will face off tomorrow at 2:30 p.m. are the #1 Butte Miners and the #2 Belgrade Bandits.

#1 Butte Miners vs. #4 Helena Reps

In the first match up of the winner’s bracket, it’s the number-one seeded Butte Miners taking on the Helena Reps.

The Butte Miners received a bye as the one seed, so this is their first game of the tournament.

The Reps beat the Cubs 8-1 on Thursday to advance to this game.

Despite the loss, Helena’s Connor Devine led all scorers with two runs.

For Butte; Sean Ossello, Kevin Donaldson, Anthony Knott and K. Leary all crossed home.

Rye Doherty pitched the entire game for the Miners, only allowing three hits and two walks.

The Miners will play the Bandits at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. The Reps fall to the loser’s bracket and play at 12 p.m. tomorrow.

#2 Belgrade Bandits vs. #3 Gallatin Valley Outlaws

The Belgrade Bandits battled the elements in the final game of the day to beat a familiar foe in the Gallatin Valley Outlaws 4-2.

The Outlaws struck first in the top of the second, but the Bandits respond in the third with a run from Gavin Waters.

After another run from the Outlaws in the sixth to take a 2-1 lead, the Bandits would heat up and seal the game.

Keenan Kraft, Aidan Kulbeck and Cam Ueland would all score in the bottom of the sixth, holding on to the lead and clinching in the top of the seventh 4-2.

The Bandits play the Miners at 2:30 p.m. tomorrow. The Outlaws fall to the loser's bracket and play at 9:30 a.m. tomorrow.