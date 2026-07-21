'It was always a dream': Great Falls CMR's Kayden Neil commits to Washington State baseball

GREAT FALLS — Kayden Neil's dream of playing Division I baseball will soon be a reality.

The left-handed pitcher from Great Falls CMR announced his commitment to Washington State University last week, becoming one of the few Great Falls players in recent history to earn an NCAA Division I baseball opportunity directly out of high school.

"It was just a big weight off my shoulder because it was always a dream," Neil said. "There were times where I questioned if it was going to happen, but it was just so nice to get it out of the way."

WATCH: CMR's Kayden Neil discusses his commitment to Wazzu

"It was always a dream": CMR's Kayden Neil commits to Washington State baseball

Neil's path to Pullman, Wash., accelerated this summer during a showcase tournament, where he pitched a complete-game shutout in front of Washington State’s staff and head coach Nathan Choate.

"I saw the head coach, and usually they don't watch every game," Neil said. "I threw a complete game, didn't give up any runs. ... Then he waited for me and my family after the game, introduced himself, and we kept in contact."

When the offer finally came, it checked every box.

"I was so excited," Neil said. "It's not far from home, and it's one of the highest levels of baseball. I was jumping up and down with my family."

The commitment caps a dominant junior season. Neil posted a 1.89 ERA across 40 2/3 innings, struck out 65 batters, tied for the most in Montana according to MaxPreps, and earned five wins while helping lead the Rustlers to a 15-7 record.

His commitment is a rare milestone for Great Falls baseball. Neil is the first local player to commit directly to an NCAA Division I baseball program out of high school since CMR graduate Jayse McLean signed with North Dakota State in 2014. A few have reached the Division I level since then after beginning their careers at junior colleges, highlighting just how difficult the direct path can be.

Neil hopes his commitment shows other Montana athletes what's possible.

"I know a lot of people think it's a struggle out here because not many people do it," he said. "I'm just glad to let people know it's a possibility. You've got to believe in yourself if you want someone else to believe in you."

The CMR senior-to-be isn't finished chasing goals before arriving in Pullman. He hopes to post an ERA under 2.00, lead Montana in strikeouts and earn Gatorade player of the year honors during his final high school season.

