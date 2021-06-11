Hot bats headline Helena Senator's doubleheader sweep over Bozeman Bucks

BOZEMAN — The reigning back-to-back AA State Championships had a tough night on the diamond Thursday, succumbing to a doubleheader loss against the Helena Senators: 11-2 and 17-7.

The Senators jumped to a 2-0 lead early in the first game, but the Bucks were able to even things up in the bottom of the first highlighted by Preston Fliehman's RBI double.

However, the Senators tacked on three more runs in the second inning and pulled away for good winning xx with 15 hits tallied.

Helena's Tyler Tenney pitched seven innings for the Senators, surrendering two runs on six hits and striking out two.

Dillon Coleman led things off on the hill for the Bucks and went four and a third innings. He gave up eight runs on 13 hits and struck out one.

The Senators' bats stayed hot for game two, tallying 14 hits for a lopsided 17-7 victory.

Bozeman will it the road next week for a four-game series against the Missoula Mavericks. Doubleheaders will be played on June 14 and June 15.

Helena returns to their home field this weekend for a four-game series as well, hosting the Billings Scarlets on Saturday and Sunday.