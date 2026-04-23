Helena Senators set expectations high despite roster turnover

HELENA — Expectations in Helena are high.

After finishing last year atop the Class AA American Legion baseball regular season standings, this year’s Senators will need to replace the production of a dozen players who graduated out of the program.

“(We have) lots of guys that have been kind of waiting for their opportunity to play Senators baseball,” head coach Jon Burnett told MTN Sports before practice Wednesday. “And they’re excited about their chance.

“It’s the mentality we’ve kind of taken: Next man up. And we’re not going to slow down. We’re going to play the same brand of baseball and try to get right back to the success we’ve had.”

Helena has advanced to the state title game two out of the past three seasons — a level of success some of the older players on this team have gotten to witness firsthand.

“I feel like it’s definitely a bigger leadership role,” Senators third-year shortstop Keaton Troyer said. “I feel like I kind of got to fill in the shoes of my teammates that have left. And I kind of got to show everyone what it’s like to be a Senator.

“We never give up. We always are coming back in games. We’re always fighting for a spot (at) state. We’re always fighting for a state championship.”

And despite the roster turnover from last year to this year, the Senators said their expectations for themselves remain high this season.

“I learned a lot of stuff from the seniors last year, and I think that was great," Senators second-year first baseman James Demers said. "I’m gonna carry over what I found out last year and just share it onto some of the newer guys.

“I have some pretty high expectations for this team and for myself. We fell a little short last year. But, I think with a little bit of preparation, we’re ready for state.”

Helena’s season continues Saturday in Sheridan, Wyo.

