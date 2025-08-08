Great Falls Voyagers honor longtime fan with special send-off

GREAT FALLS — After more than three decades in the stands, 83-year-old Mary Schulz was celebrated at Centene Stadium for her long time support of the Great Falls Voyagers.

Schulz estimates she has attended nearly 1,000 games since moving to Great Falls 31 years ago.

“I like baseball. I always have,” she said.

This summer, however, is different. Due to mounting health issues, Schulz is moving to Baltimore next week to be closer to her children — meaning her time at the ballpark is coming to an end.

“The people that you meet… the wonderful people that you meet… and getting to see the players,” Schulz said, describing what she’ll miss most.

On her final night at the park, the Voyagers made sure she left with lasting memories. Family members, team staff and even the team’s mascot, Orbit, surprised her with flowers and a custom jersey. Then came one more surprise — the chance to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

“It was a strike. Oh, yeah. Yeah, it was. It was fun, a good experience,” she said with a smile.

As the crowd applauded and the night came to a close, Schulz said the gesture meant more than words could capture.

“My heart is getting bigger… it’s just really nice. Best feeling to know that they surprised me like that.”

(Disclosure: the subject of this article is the aunt of reporter Tom Wylie's wife, who is a part owner of the Great Falls Voyagers)

