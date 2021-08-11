Gallatin Valley Outlaws shut out 4-0 in Northwest Class A Regional Championship

ANCHORAGE — The Gallatin Valley Outlaws and Marsh Valley Eagles (ID) met for the third time on Tuesday afternoon in the Northwest Class A Regional championship game, which ended in a shutout 4-0 victory for the Eagles.

Marsh Valley scored their first run of the game in the bottom of the first with Payton Howe's deep bomb to the right-field fence. The Outlaws got the ball back quickly into the infield to throw him out at third base to end the inning, but James Bodily's run still counted to put the Eagles up 1-0.

The Outlaws got into a bad position in the bottom of the third with bases loaded. Patrick Dietz was on the mound and threw a wild pitch past Brandon Beattie, scoring Stanton Howell for an Eagles 2-0 advantage.

Marsh Valley built on their momentum the following inning with James Bodily's shot up centerfield. Gallatin Valley shortstop Isaac Richardson tried to get him out at first base but overthrew it for an error scoring two more runs for the Eagles.

Marsh Valley held on to their 4-0 lead the rest of the game, shutting out the Outlaws for the regional championship.

Despite the loss, Gallatin Valley's Bo Hays won NWCART's Top Pitcher award, while Marsh Valley's James Bodily won the Golden Glove award for his defensive effort, Braxton Foster won the Big Stick award for batting, and Payton Howe was named MVP.