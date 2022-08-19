Eureka's Hank Dunn takes 'long journey' to baseball opportunity with Gonzaga

EUREKA — Eureka native Hank Dunn grew up playing baseball all throughout and around Montana and now he’s taking his talents to Spokane to play at the NCAA Division I level for the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

"I mean, I’ve been going to their baseball camps since I was, you know, a little kid and so I’ve always wanted to go there and play on the big field you know as a Zag," said Dunn.

An opportunity that Dunn now has after committing to Gonzaga in May. He spent the last two years at Yakima Valley College in Washington.

"It’s been a long journey, lots of miles," said Dunn with a reminiscent smile. "Couldn’t be where I am without God or my family pushing me and doing everything that I could. So, having their support was huge."

And all the hard work and countless hours have finally paid off as Dunn is off to join one of the top-tier programs in the country.

"You know everything top-to-bottom, it’s a program that you want to play for and want to be at, and they prove it every single year," said Dunn. "So it gets me really excited to know that I’m going to a place that’s gonna feel like a family and we’re gonna play like one too."