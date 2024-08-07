Eugene, Ore., Anchorage, Alaska, advance on Day 1 of Class AA Legion baseball Northwest Regional

BILLINGS — The 2024 Class AA American Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament got underway Wednesday at Pirtz Field, and Eugene, Ore., and Anchorage, Alaska, advanced with first-round wins in early-day action.

Eugene defeated Cheyenne, Wyo., 3-2 in the tourney opener, and Anchorage followed with an 8-5 win over Pocatello, Idaho. The victors moved on to second-round games Thursday.

Montana's two tournament representatives — the state champion Missoula Mavericks and host Billings Scarlets — are scheduled to play later Wednesday.

Day 1 of the Regional tournament was moved to Pirtz Field from Dehler Park due to a late afternoon storm that battered Billings on Tuesday.

Following are highlights from Wednesday's first round:

Anchorage, Alaska, 8, Pocatello, Idaho, 5

Riley Niclai went 3 for 3 to lead Anchorage over Pocatello, including a two-run home run in the third inning that gave his team a lead it never let go of.

Hunter Christian had two hits and four RBIs for Anchorage. Chase Mascelli and Jake Rafferty also drove in runs.

Pocatello scored three times in the top of the third as Gunner Wilhelm, Hudson John and Kache Stucki each had run-scoring singles. But the comeback effort fell short.

Rafferty earned the victory on the mound for Anchorage, throwing five innings while allowing two hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts.

Eugene, Ore., 3, Cheyenne, Wyo., 2

In the opening game of the day, Eugene advanced to the second round with a win over Cheyenne, thanks to a solid outing by starter Grady Saunders.

Saunders gave up two earned runs in the top of the first but settled in after that, finishing with seven strikeouts and no walks while throwing all seven innings.

Saunders also went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double and a run scored, while Eli Crist hit a solo homer in the third to tie the game for Eugene. An RBI single by Peyton Tyner in the fifth proved to be the winning run.

Hayden Swaen and Corey Williams each drove in runs in the first inning for Cheyenne.

This story will be updated