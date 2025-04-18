Division I-bound Easton Reimers, Carter Taylor leading Missoula Mavs in chase for Legion repeat

MISSOULA — The Missoula Mavericks are beginning the road to repeating in the early portion of the Montana American Legion baseball season after taking home last year's state championship.

Leading the way are Missoula Sentinel seniors Easton Reimers and Carter Taylor, two veteran players who were a big part of last year's title, and are NCAA Division I-bound after the season concludes.

"I think we know what it takes now to do it and we know kind of all the obstacles that we are going to have to go get through and stuff," Reimers said. "And I think especially with our younger kids kind of showing them what it takes to really do that and kind of set a standard and precedent every day and practice and in games."

While teammates now, the two are set to head to rival programs as Reimers will pitch at North Dakota State while Taylor will play outfield at South Dakota State next year.

"I was driving kind of thinking I'd commit on the road and I was able to call my mom and dad. And just to hear their reactions and making them proud. Make my family proud was probably the biggest thing, just family support," Reimers said. "Just the ability to go play college and get an education and kind of make my family proud was probably the biggest moment for me.

"It's kind of a dream and aspiration I got to do. And then for it to finally come to fruition. And kind of, hard work paid off and be able to do that was just a big deal."

Taylor will make his way to SDSU to suit up for the Jackrabbits as a center fielder, making a lifelong dream a reality.

"It was 100% baseball. Played it since I was 5. Loved it so much. Still do. Always a dream to play D-I baseball," Taylor said. "It's probably every kid's dream is to go D1 in baseball. It still hasn't hit me yet. It's still crazy that I'm going to play these top schools that I've always wanted to play.

"It meant everything and I'm blessed to have the opportunity to play. And thanks to all the coaches and all my teammates that have helped me to get to this point. Super excited to go play at like the schools that they go to, like LSU. Big schools, something everybody's dreamed of in front of huge crowds. I feel like it'll be crazy. So once that time comes, it'll probably hit me like, yeah, I've made it."

Their future scenario presents a fun possibility as well, with maybe one day Reimers finding himself on the mound pitching against his old teammate.

"I always win. I'm always gonna win," Reimers said with a laugh breaking down how the at-bat would go. "So obviously, probably start with a fastball. He's probably gonna foul it off, be late. And bust him with some curve ball. Changeup would be nice. Strikeout of course."

Taylor has different ideas.

"He's probably going to start me off with some off-speed because he's not going to throw me a fastball," Taylor laughed. "I'm going to get ahead of the count. Probably 2-0, 3-0. Then he's going to throw me the fastball, and from there ..."

Over the fence?

"Probably," he said.

While the future is set, the focus remains on the here and now as they tackle the season side by side for the final time.

"To go win another one, that's all our goals right now," Taylor said. "And I think we have the team to do it again. We have the talent. We just got to get these younger guys, you know, to show them what it's like to practice every day, give it 100%."

"I think just realize how important each and every moment is and not looking past it, not looking in the future. Before I know it's already gonna be done, it's already gone by so fast," Reimers added. "So before we know it, it's going to be in August and the end of the postseason and stuff so yeah, just trying to soak up every moment and practice and games and everything early, so just enjoy it."

