Class AA Legion: Reigning champion Helena Senators clinch spot in championship game

HELENA — The Helena Senators will play for the Class AA American Legion baseball state championship on their home field.

The second-seeded and reigning champion Senators defeated the No. 4-seeded Billings Royals 6-2 in the undefeated semifinal Friday at Kindrick Legion Field.

Helena jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, with Carter Perlinski and Brayden Beatty crossing the plate with the help of three errors by the Royals.

The Senators added one run in the fourth inning on an RBI single from Aaron Fuzesy and another in the fifth on an RBI single from Sam Ark.

Fuzesy was also dominant on the mound, keeping the Royals off the scoreboard until the top of the sixth inning. For the game, Fuzesy allowed just five hits in 7.0 innings pitched.

Fuzesy gave himself some help at the plate, too, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run scored. Beatty and Ark each went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

For the Royals, Sy Waldron went 2-for-3, and Ryan Denowh and Jaiden Turner each had one RBI. Billings pitcher Carson Jenkin-Antle threw six innings, giving up eight hits and four earned runs.

The Senators and Royals will both be back in action Saturday. The Royals (33-23-2) will play the Missoula Mavericks (50-26) in a loser-out game at 4 p.m., followed by the Senators (43-16) playing the Billings Scarlets (57-11) at 7 p.m.

With Friday's win, Helena is guaranteed a berth in the championship game, which is scheduled for Sunday.

The Royals, Mavericks and Scarlets each have one loss in the tournament and will be eliminated with one more loss.

Friday loser-out scores

Billings Scarlets 5, Kalispell 4

Missoula 8, Lethbridge 7

Click here for updated scores and pairings throughout the tournament.