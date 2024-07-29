2024 Class AA American Legion baseball state tournament pairings

American Legion baseball
2024 Montana/Alberta Class AA state tournament
at Helena
Wednesday, July 31
Game 1: Billings Scarlets (55-10) vs. Lethbridge (17-25), 10 a.m.
Game 2: Billings Royals (31-22-2) vs. Bozeman (33-38), 1 p.m.
Game 3: Missoula (48-25) vs. Medicine Hat (20-29-2), 4 p.m.
Game 4: Helena (40-16) vs. Kalispell (38-23), 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 1
Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Game 6: Game 2 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 4 p.m.
Game 8: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 2
Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Game 11: Game 7 winner, Game 8 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Saturday, Aug. 3
Game 12: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Game 13: Game 9/10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 4 p.m., loser out
Sunday, Aug. 4
Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 11 a.m., championship
Game 15: Game 14 loser vs. Game 14 winner, 45 minutes after conclusion of Game 14 (if necessary)
NOTE 1: Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary. The American Legion tournament director will determine pairings for games 12 and 13. The choice of game time of the host team may be expressed for the first and second day of play only.
NOTE 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws the bye in Game 14.