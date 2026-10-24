Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler released by Miami Marlins after 6 seasons

BILLINGS — Bozeman High alum Bennett Hostetler has been released by the Miami Marlins after six years with the organization.

Hostetler, a 29-year-old infielder turned catcher, spent the past two seasons at Triple-A Jacksonville. This past season, Hostetler hit .274 with eight home runs and 18 RBIs in 21 games, with an OPS of 1.001.

It was a marked improvement from the prior season, when Hostetler hit .179 with an OPS of .546 in 37 games.

Catcher Bennett Hostetler has been released. A 2021 draft pick, Hostetler slashed .242/.324/.398 in a 343-game tenure with the #Marlins organization. — Fish On First Prospects (@FOFProspects) October 22, 2026

The Marlins organization announced Hostetler's release on Oct. 21.

In six minor league seasons, Hostetler, a former standout with the Bozeman Bucks in American Legion baseball, slashed .242/.324/.398 with 38 homers, 179 RBIs and 160 runs scored over 345 games and 1,331 plate appearances.

The Marlins converted Hostetler to catcher for the 2022 season when he was with High-A Beloit. He caught in 152 minor league games from that point.

Bennett Hostetler has 2 homers today and both of the 2-run variety Been red hot of late and has a .917 OPS on the year https://t.co/JRiApvj2Kh — Vik | BoxTheBase (@BoxtheBase) August 23, 2026

"I just tried to think about it, like, if the only way for me to play professional baseball was to play catcher I would have said, 'All right, it's a deal,'" Hostetler told MTN Sports in 2022. "So I just tried to stay positive about it and tried to help the team in any way I could."

Hostetler was an 18th-round draft pick of the Marlins in 2021 out of North Dakota State, where he was named Summit League MVP earlier that season.