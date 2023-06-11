Bozeman "A" Bucks and Belgrade Bandits split in conference doubleheader

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman "A" Bucks hosted the Belgrade Bandits for a conference doubleheader on Friday night.

Each team would walk away with a win, the Bandits taking the first with a 13-1 win. They run-ruled in the fifth inning.

The Bucks won the second game 3-1.

Multiple Bandits crossed home plate more than once in the first game, which includes Cam Ueland who had a home run.

Ueland, Diego Casas, Sawyer Olson, Aidan Kulbeck and Gavin Waters all had two runs apiece.

The lone scorer in game one for the Bucks was Louis Musial.

The second game started with a home run from Van Shockley of the Bucks. He brought in Musial and Braeden Matthews with the homer.

Collin Delph had an RBI double to bring in Keenan Kraft for the lone score of the game from the Bandits.

The Bucks have a doubleheader at Butte on Monday night. The Bandits host the Gallatin Valley Outlaws on Tuesday night for a doubleheader.