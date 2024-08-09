Billings Scarlets beat Washington, stay alive again at Class AA Northwest Regional

BILLINGS — For the second straight day, the Billings Scarlets faced elimination from the Class AA American Legion baseball Northwest Regional tournament.

And for the second straight day, a standout pitching performance helped keep their season alive.

RELATED: Class A American Legion baseball Northwest Regional scores and pairings

Lefthanded starter Zach Stewart threw seven innings of four-hit ball while striking out five and walking two in the Scarlets' 7-2 victory over Bellevue, Wash., in a loser-out game Friday at Dehler Park.

Stewart gave up a leadoff home run to Bellevue's Rylan Gullard to start the game but then retired 14 of the next 15 he faced. The performance came on the heels of Thursday's no-hitter thrown by Billings' Drew McDowell in a loser-out game against Pocatello, Idaho.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Billings Scarlets lefthander Zach Stewart throws a warm-up pitching during a game against Bellevue, Wash., at the Northwest Regional tournament at Dehler Park in Billings on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Scarlets' bats remained hot for the second straight game. Nate McDonald's solo home run in the bottom of the third helped stake Billings to a 4-1 advantage.

McDonald's blast was at first not ruled a home run, but after an argument by Scarlets coach Adam Hust and an on-field conference by the umpires, it was deemed the ball indeed caromed off the portion of the left-field barrier above the yellow line.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports The Billings Scarlets' Nate McDonald celebrates hitting a solo home run with teammates after crossing the plate in a game against Bellevue, Wash., during the Northwest Regional tournament at Dehler Park on Friday, Aug. 9, 2024.

The Scarlets added three runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach, highlighted by an RBI single by Jakob Wilcox and a Bellevue throwing error that allowed two more to score.

Billings advanced to play again Saturday. A win in that game will put the Scarlets into Sunday's championship round.

Due to potential rain in the forecast Saturday, Billings Legion baseball chairman Jeff Ballard said game times have been moved up to noon and 3 p.m. Matchups for Saturday's games will be decided later Friday, Ballard said.

Ballard also said admission will be free to all fans for the final two days of the tournament.

Below is the updated tournament schedule:

2024 Class AA Northwest Regional tournament

at Pirtz Field and Dehler Park, Billings

Wednesday, Aug. 7

Game 1: Eugene, Ore., 3, Cheyenne, Wyo., 2

Game 2: Anchorage, Alaska, 8, Pocatello, Idaho, 5

Game 3: Bellevue, Wash., 3, Missoula 0

Game 4: Fort Collins, Colo., 1, Billings Scarlets 0

Thursday, Aug. 8

Game 5: Cheyenne, Wyo., 8, Missoula 2, loser out

Game 6: Billings Scarlets 8, Pocatello, Idaho, 0, loser out

Game 7: Eugene, Ore., 9, Bellevue, Wash., 4, second round

Game 8: Anchorage, Alaska, 6, Fort Collins, Colo., 3, second round

Friday, Aug. 9

Game 9: Billings Scarlets 7, Bellevue, Wash., 2, loser out

Game 10: Fort Collins, Colo., 8, Cheyenne, Wyo., 5, loser out

Game 11: Eugene, Ore., vs. Anchorage, Alaska, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Aug. 10

Game 12: TBA, 12 p.m.

Game 13: TBA, 3 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 11

Game 14: Game 12 winner vs. Game 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Game 15: Second championship, 4 p.m. (if necessary)

Note 1: Pairings for Game 12 & 13 will not match previous opponents against each other unless absolutely necessary.

Note 2: If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 automatically draws a bye for Game 14.

