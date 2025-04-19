Billings Central grad Kyler Northrop swinging hot bat as freshman at Washington State

Billings — Eight months ago, Kyler Northrop was helping lead the Billings Scarlets to the American Legion regional championship at Dehler Park in Billings for a berth in the world series.

Now the Billings Central grad is starting at the hot corner for Washington State and cutting his teeth against some of the best in the country.

“Whatever happened was going to happen. I wasn't going to be too worried about playing time, just because I am a freshman and it's my first year," Northrop told MTN Sports. "As the fall progressed and I was having a good fall that was definitely my top goal. Things kind of worked out well in that aspect."

Speaking of some of the nation’s best, Northrop had a rude welcome to the world of college baseball back in February.

“Week 1 we played at Arkansas. They're ranked No. 1 in the country right now and a lot of people say they have the best pitching staff in the country. My first college at bat was against a guy that's probably going to be a first-round pick," Northrop said. "That weekend, it just did not go well for me in any aspect of the game, really."

But Northrop has turned it around, recently winning the Mountain West freshman of the week award. In fact, entering Saturday Northrop had hit safely in10 straight games, with six of those being multi-hit performances. He’s also knocked in seven runs during his hitting streak while batting .400.

“Once I got my first college hit it was almost like a weight off my shoulders. After that happened I've just been able to go out and play," Northrop said. "Getting through that mentally was the toughest challenge for me this season, but once I finally settled in — it's crazy how quick things can change. A few weeks ago I wasn't really seeing the field and doubting myself."

That smooth swing and sweet glove have translated well to the Division-I level.

