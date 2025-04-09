Kyler Northrop, former Billings Scarlets standout, earns Mountain West freshman of the week nod

(Editor's note: Washington State Athletics release.)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Washington State infielder Kyler Northrop was named the Mountain West Conference freshman of the week, the conference office announced Monday.

Northrop hit a team-best .389 for the Cougars, who went 3-1 last week with a 10-inning road win at Gonzaga and a weekend series win over San Jose State in Pullman, Wash. The Billings native led the team with seven hits and recorded a double, four RBI, scored a run, stole one base, hit safely in all four games and drove in a run in all three games of the series win over SJSU.

Northrop, formerly of the American Legion Billings Scarlets, started in left field in Tuesday's win at Gonzaga and reached base three times as his first career hit was a double off the left field wall, he later singled, walked and stole a base.

Northrop started all three games at third base against SJSU, recorded 11 assists and fielded at a 1.000 clip in 16 chances. Northrop had two hits and two RBI in Friday's win, had two hits and drove in the game-tying run in the 11th-inning for Saturday's win and delivered an RBI single Sunday.

This is the third weekly honor for WSU this season after freshman second baseman Ollie Obenour was named the conference freshman of the week March 10 and outfielder Logan Johnstone was named the player of the week followed the San Diego State sweep.

