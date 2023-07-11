Billings' Brock Blatter transferring from Alabama to pitch at USC

BILLINGS — Pitcher Brock Blatter is transferring from Alabama to Southern Cal.

Blatter, a Billings Central graduate and an alum of the 406 Flyers travel team and Big Sky Baseball, tweeted the USC logo on Tuesday with the caption "Fight on," indicating he is leaving the University of Alabama, where he spent the 2023 season, to play for the Trojans. Blatter later confirmed the news to MTN Sports via text message.

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Blatter entered the NCAA transfer portal in June, according to tweet by Joe Doyle of the website futurestarseries.com

In May, Alabama fired head coach Brad Bohannon following an investigation into what ESPN reported was suspicious betting activity on a game against LSU in late April. Jason Jackson took over as interim head coach. The Crimson Tide advanced to a Super Regional but were eliminated by top-ranked Wake Forest.

In June, Alabama named Rob Vaughn head coach.

The 2023 season was Blatter's first at Alabama. A right-handed pitcher, he was drafted in the 19th round of the of the 2022 MLB Draft by the Cubs last June but chose not to sign to instead honor his commitment to the Crimson Tide. Blatter made six relief appearances this past season, going 1-0 with a 4.50 ERA.

Blatter is a 2022 Central graduate. He was named Montana's top prospect by Perfect Game USA, and became the first player drafted out of Montana since 2014 when Billings' Gage Hinsz was picked in the 11th round by the Pirates and 2021 when Bozeman's Bennett Hostetler was picked in the 18th round by the Marlins.

Blatter joins a USC program that went 34-23-1 last season, including 17-13 in the Pac-12 under head coach Andy Stankiewicz. The Trojans, who have won 12 national titles in their history, were eliminated by Washington in the conference tournament.

