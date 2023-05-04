Belgrade Panthers remain undefeated, beat Columbus Cougars 10-0 with fifth inning mercy

BELGRADE — It’s was a clear skies day at Medina field for the Belgrade Panthers' showdown against the Columbus Cougars.

They Panthers are coming off a 1-0 win against Frenchtown on Monday, but today saw a lot more scoring for the home team. They mercied Columbus in the fifth inning, winning 10-0.

On the mound today, it was Keenan Kraft. The pitcher only let up three hits all game.

The first score came in the bottom of the second, and it’s from the panther, Gideon Green.

In the bottom of the third, it was Jayden Jacksha with the second run of the game off a wild pitch. Before you know it, it’s his older brother Brody Jacksha with run no. 3 of the game.

Then, Diego Casas at bat in the bottom of the fourth, another wild pitch, and he waves in the his teammate Ryas Olson for another run.

In the fifth and final inning there were four more scorers. The first of the four, Collin Delph runs in.

Then the Columbus pitcher walks Casas which sends Ryas Olson in for another.

It’s the pitcher Kraft with a score, and then behind him, Sawyer Olson with the final run of the game.

The Panthers mercied Columbus with a 10-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth. No runs scored for the away team.

The Panthers remain undefeated just 15 days away from the first round of state.