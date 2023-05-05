Belgrade Panthers remain undefeated, beat Butte Central 19-7 in five-inning mercy

BELGRADE — The Belgrade Panthers remain undefeated after beating Butte Central 19-7 in a five inning mercy.

The Panthers remain in a league of their own; they advance to 10-0 on the season with this big win.

But, it was the Maroons who scored first. Eric Loos crossed over home plate after the Panther pitcher, Gage Banks, walks the at-bat. Butte Central goes up 3-0 as we head to the bottom of the first.

Diego Casas had the first run of the game for Belgrade by stealing home after a wild pitch. It was all tied at three apiece going into the second.

It’s Jake Tauscher with the first run of the second inning, and Butte furthers their lead to 7-3 going into the bottom of the second.

This is where the momentum changed. It’s Casas again, the momentum changer of the game. He stole home.

A few plays later, it was Jayden Jacksha off the Brody Jacksha one RBI triple. The game is tied seven-all going into the third.

The Maroons wouldn’t score again, it was all Panthers from here on out. Ryas Olson walked, which sends Collin Delph in for one.

Up next, two more runners cross home plate off the hit from Keenan Kraft. It’s Cam Ueland and Gideon Green.

Panthers win 19-7.

Joel Barnett told me last week that plain and simple, Casas is an offensive nightmare to opposing teams.

He showed that tonight by taking the lead for the Panthers in the third inning, and had a major highlight of a three RBI double in the fourth.

Here’s what the catcher had to say after his solid performance and his team’s win.

“It was a close game in the first two innings, and we just needed something to bury them, and we just did that," he said. "Just going up there and having an approach, and just think, I want that inside pitch or if it's outside take it up, if it's inside, pull it and just make something happen for my team."

Casas caught for two different pitchers tonight, with Landon Wanders replacing Banks in the second. Here’s how he rallied his team together despite the early adversity.

“Just tell my pitcher, throw it in the strike zone," Casas explained. "You got a good defense behind you. Don't try too hard to hit your spot, and just try and throw a strike, and let them hit the ball because we got a good defense."

We are just two weeks away from the first round of the state tournament, which takes place in Butte.