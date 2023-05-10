State-bound Belgrade baseball dominates Lone Peak, wins 22-1 in three innings

BELGRADE — Due to its baseball field not being playable yet, the Lone Peak baseball team has been using Medina Field in Belgrade for its home games. On Tuesday, the Big Horns were technically the home team against Belgrade on the Panthers' home field.

It didn’t take long for the Panthers take the lead. Diego Casas had a triple to lead off the game and later scored the game's first run. Collin Delph scored the second run of the game on a wild pitch. Cam Ueland and Kennan Kraft later scored off Gage Banks base hit.

Casas came to bat later in the inning and delivered a two-run double. The Panthers had a 10-0 lead going into the second.

Lone Peak did get on the board in the second, with its lone run coming by way of Oliver McGuire score on a wild pitch. The game ended after the third inning with Belgrade ahead 22-1.

The Panthers locked up the No. 1 seed from the East division going into the state tournament with their win over Butte on Monday, and are continuing the momentum to finish the regular season strong.

