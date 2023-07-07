Belgrade Bandits, Butte Miners split in conference doubleheader

BELGRADE — In the final home slate of the season at Medina for the Belgrade Bandits, they would split with the Butte Miners.

The Bandits took the first game 5-4, after a late push from the Miners to get back in the game.

For the Bandits, Cam Ueland led the team with two runs. Ryas Olson, Aidan Kulbeck and Josh Arrants all added one run apiece.

For the Miners, scoring came from Sean Ossello, Zach Tierney, Quinn Cox and Ethan Cunningham.

The Miners would take the second game of the night 10-5, scoring six of their runs in the third inning.

For the Miners, Tierney and Anthony Knott led the runners with two apiece. Tierney also had a highlight of a home run this game.

Other scorers from Butte included Osello, Kevin Donaldson, Cayde Stajcar, Rye Doherty, Quinn Cox and Tocher Lee.

For the Bandits, scoring came from Olson, Kulbeck, Wyatt Rusell, Ueland and Collin Delph.

The teams only have a few games left before the District Tournament which starts July 20th.