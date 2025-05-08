'They're my family': Special donation helps Missoula Diamondbacks return to State Summer Games

MISSOULA — For Special Olympics athletes in Missoula, the games, hold a special meaning to those involved.

"Lots of fun, meeting new people," Troy Miller said.

And the events range from the winter.

"Doing different events and stuff like the winter games I did," Miller said. "Snow shoeing was my first time doing that over the winter."

To warmer climates.

"I think basketball. We got gold this last year," said Elizabeth Crawford.

The Missoula Diamondbacks are one of the largest Special Olympics teams in Montana. They live for the State Summer Games, which are May 14-16 in Billings, but last year, the team was unable to go for a variety of reasons, including lack of coaches, volunteers and finances.

So the team stepped up, with some help, from Julie and Jim Foley, who wanted to make sure they made a grand return to the games.

"And so my wife Julie and I met with Special Olympics Montana folks we know well. And said, well, if they can raise $10,000, we'll give them $10,000 this year, with the hopes that others will help out in the future," Jim Foley said.

The Diamondbacks answered that call and some, by raising over $10,000 through Chevy raffle tickets, the polar plunge, and other, smaller fundraisers.

"Going to State Games is what they live for. That's the big competition," said Rae Smith, the VP Outreach of Special Olympics Montana. "They get to see their friends from around the state, but also have more competition to compete. And so every athlete wants to be able to go to state Summer Games."

Seeing the Diamondbacks return means everything to the Foley family.

"Was kind of personal to us," Foley said. "You can be around the athletes and their parents and coaches and frankly they can teach you more than you can teach them, so it's pretty humbling and gratifying. And so we've been volunteering since."

And ask the athletes, well, it's clear, the excitement is plentiful.

"I'm excited to see new people," Crawford said.

"I'm excited. I'm looking forward to seeing my friends and making new ones. Just being around them," added Gary Fuller. "They're my friends, they're my family."

This example shows anyone can help a Special Olympics team and program at anytime throughout the year, from donations to volunteering.

It's small gestures that make a world of difference to vital members in the community.

"It's a huge deal to watch them participate, watch them compete and watch their sportsmanship," Foley said. "Watch how they make new friends. I mean, that's what Montana is all about."

"Go athletes, and good luck," Fuller added.

