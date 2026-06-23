MINNEAPOLIS — Since she stepped on the court in Bozeman, Taylee Chirrick has been one of the biggest names in Treasure State basketball.

The Montana State standout led the Bobcats to an NCAA tournament appearance as a freshman, a deep WNIT run as a sophomore and was named the Big Sky Conference's MVP and defensive player of the year for the 2025-26 season.

This week, though, she's not focused on wins, awards or statistics.

Instead, she's learning lessons in perspective from her teammates.

WATCH: Outreach Bobcats compete at Special Olympics USA Games

Special Olympics teammates give Montana State star Taylee Chirrick a new perspective

Chirrick is serving as a Unified Partner with the Outreach Bobcats, a Bozeman-based Unified basketball team representing Montana at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minneapolis. The team earned its trip to nationals after winning gold at the Special Olympics Montana state basketball tournament.

Unified Sports brings athletes with and without intellectual disabilities together on the same team, creating an environment where competition and inclusion go hand in hand.

"I've just always had a special place in my heart for helping out with Special Olympics," Chirrick said. "It's been something I've loved for a long time."

After just a few days at the USA Games, Chirrick says the experience has changed her perspective.

"I think just seeing athletes come in ... things get hard for everybody, but for them to just flip the switch, put a smile on their face and they're ready to go," she said, "you can learn a lot from that."

Her teammates say Chirrick has fit right in.

"I like all my teammates," athlete Ben Turner said. "They're my friends. I love them. I appreciate them."

Athletes Cynthia Stewart and Anneka VanAbbema describe Chirrick as positive, encouraging and always ready to lift up those around her.

"She's amazing," Stewart said. "She's always upbeat. She's always like, 'Let's go. Let's do it. We're a team.'"

For Chirrick, the biggest takeaway has nothing to do with basketball.

"You take things for granted," she said. "It's important to realize everybody's perspectives."

Athlete Shirley Malby says representing Montana on a national stage has been a dream come true.

"Representing Montana is the best experience ever," Malby said. "We have our home state behind us, cheering us on."

The Outreach Bobcats huddle up during a game at the Special Olympics USA Games.

Maybe that's why the lessons go both ways.

Basketball can teach you how to compete.

This team teaches something even bigger.

How to belong.

How to encourage.

How to celebrate.

And what being a teammate really means.

MTN News is in Minneapolis all week following Team Montana at the Special Olympics USA Games. Watch for more stories highlighting the athletes, coaches and volunteers representing the Treasure State.

