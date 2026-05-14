BILLINGS — For Keith King, the moment still feels surreal.

The longtime Special Olympics Montana athlete from Billings remembers getting the phone call asking if he would serve as an athlete emcee for the 2026 State Summer Games opening ceremony at MetraPark.

“I was on cloud nine,” King said. “I couldn’t speak for about a minute or two. It just hit me hard that my hard work has paid off.”

WATCH: Native culture celebrated at Special Olympics opening ceremonies

Native culture, athlete leadership shine at Special Olympics Montana state games opening ceremony

King and fellow Billings athlete Laci Nomee helped lead Wednesday night’s opening ceremony in front of athletes, coaches, families and fans from across Montana.

The ceremony highlighted Native American heritage through dance groups, drum groups and cultural performances, while also recognizing Native athletes involved in Special Olympics Montana.

For King, a member of the Assiniboine tribe who has participated in Special Olympics since 1998, the opportunity carried extra meaning.

“It’s pretty cool,” King said. “A lot of times here in Montana, Native Special Olympics athletes don’t get this recognition often. We’re up here representing them and being their voices.”

Nomee, a member of the Crow Tribe, has been involved in Special Olympics since 2004 and has competed in athletics, basketball, cycling and bowling. Though quieter during interviews, she smiled often alongside King and described the experience in simple terms.

“Fun,” Nomee said. “Very fun.”

The two athletes have known each other for years through Special Olympics and family connections.

“We’ve known each other for a very long time,” King said. “Both our families knew each other for a very, very long time.”

Behind the scenes, King said preparing for the ceremony meant long hours rehearsing lines and making sure everything was ready for the big stage inside MetraPark.

“Practice day and night,” King said. “Just make sure I don’t skip a beat and make sure I get the lines correctly.”

King said Special Olympics has changed his life by giving him opportunities to travel, compete and build friendships.

“It gives me a voice,” he said.

That voice has also helped grow opportunities for Native athletes in Montana. King recalled helping expand Special Olympics participation in Native communities years ago through grant funding that helped athletes from places like Box Elder and Rocky Boy join programs.

“When I first saw those teams coming, I had tears of joy,” King said. “I was proud of it. It holds dear to my heart forever.”

Both athletes hope their visibility encourages others to get involved.

“Don’t be shy. Just be brave,” King said. “Come to somebody like me or Laci and we’ll welcome you with big arms.”

Nomee offered a similar message.

“Come in here. Have some fun,” she said.

As the final State Summer Games in Billings until 2036 got underway Wednesday night, King said standing on stage inside MetraPark fulfilled a longtime dream.

“It was my dream to be on stage and performing,” King said. “Now I get to do it here in the Metra. It’s awesome.”

