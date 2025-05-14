Helena's Tri County Wolves looking forward to State Summer Games

HELENA — With the Special Olympics Montana State Summer Games getting underway in Billings, none of it would be possible without the athletes, the volunteers and the relationships they form.

That’s where the Tri County Wolves, an all-adult Special Olympics team based in Helena, step in. The Wolves are a fun group — just ask any of them what it’s like getting to hang out with their teammates.

“It’s really awesome,” said Ken Strekall, a 20-year Wolves athlete. “And it’s awesome and great.”

And it’s not just the athletes who get to have fun on this team, but also their local program coordinator for the past 10 years, Melody Grant.

“They’re really a fun group,” said Grant. “And they’re funny. Sometimes they miss each other. And we have get-togethers just to get together to see each other, and they like to do those kind of things.

"(They're) social. The last time we had a pizza and bowling party they all showed up. They had a great time. So, they just really like each other, and we’re together a lot. And they’re fun.”

Athlete Ellen Bischoff has been a Wolf for over 15 years. She called Grant “a pleasure to be with.”

“She’s so much fun,” said Bischoff. “She makes me laugh. She makes me smile like every day and just knowing her, she’s just having fun. They all are having fun. And yeah, having a wonderful time.”