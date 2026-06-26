MINNEAPOLIS — While Montana athletes spent the week competing for medals at the Special Olympics USA Games, two Helena Capital High School students were making an impact in a different way.

Selected for the Youth Leadership Experience, Willow Young and Camille Patterson spent the week volunteering behind the scenes while learning what it takes to organize one of the nation's largest sporting events.

Willow is a Special Olympics athlete in Helena and Camille is her Unified Sports partner.

WATCH: Helena Students get leadership experience at Special Olympics USA Games

Helena students gain leadership experience behind the scenes at Special Olympics USA Games

The YLE program gives students hands-on experience in leadership, teamwork and event planning while pairing them with mentors and youth leaders from across the country.

"This week has been a great experience for both Willow and Camille and myself to provide them the opportunity as youth to take on leadership roles in Special Olympics-related activities," said mentor Terri Norman, Unified Champion Schools senior director for Special Olympics Montana. "To show them what's happening in the background and what it takes to put on an event of this size."

Throughout the week, Young and Patterson helped check in volunteers, worked at Fan Fest, assisted at competition venues and helped organize a “Silent Disco” celebration for participants.

"We're basically here to help support the Games and volunteer," Patterson said. "Help out wherever is needed."

The experience began months before the delegation arrived in Minneapolis. After an application and interview process, the pair met regularly with youth leaders from across North America to prepare for the Games.

Norman said she has watched both students grow in confidence throughout the process.

"I've seen them build their friendship, build their confidence over the months, and then the anticipation of being here and getting here has been very exciting for them," she said.

For Patterson, one of the biggest changes she's noticed has been in her friend.

"I've seen Willow get really confident and outgoing over the course of this trip," she said. "That's been really cool to see."

The two have participated together in Unified Sports in Helena for several years, but say spending 10 days together at the USA Games has strengthened their friendship even more.

"Special Olympics changed my life because I met Camille," Young said. "She's my best friend ever."

Patterson echoed that sentiment.

"I probably never would've met Willow without Special Olympics," she said. "She'll be a lifelong friend."

When they return home to Montana, both hope to use what they've learned to help grow youth leadership opportunities through Special Olympics Montana and encourage others to get involved.

